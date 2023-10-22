The Miami Dolphins (5-1) go on the road to square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Dolphins

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

Eagles vs. Dolphins Insights

The Eagles put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Dolphins surrender (26).

Miami puts up 37.2 points per game, 16.5 more than Philadelphia allows (20.7).

The Eagles collect 395 yards per game, 51.3 more yards than the 343.7 the Dolphins allow per matchup.

Miami racks up 200.7 more yards per game (498.7) than Philadelphia allows per contest (298).

The Eagles rush for 150 yards per game, 35.5 more than the 114.5 the Dolphins allow per contest.

Miami rushes for 181.8 yards per game, 116.0 more than the 65.8 Philadelphia allows per outing.

The Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Miami has turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than Philadelphia has forced (8).

Eagles Home Performance

The Eagles' average points scored (34) and conceded (29.5) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 25.8 and 20.7, respectively.

At home, the Eagles rack up 422.5 yards per game and give up 369.5. That's more than they gain (395) and allow (298) overall.

Philadelphia accumulates 241 passing yards per game in home games (four less than its overall average), and concedes 302 at home (69.8 more than overall).

At home, the Eagles rack up 181.5 rushing yards per game and concede 67.5. That's more than they gain (150) and allow (65.8) overall.

The Eagles convert 38.5% of third downs at home (12.1% lower than their overall average), and give up 51.9% at home (10.3% higher than overall).

Eagles Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Washington W 34-31 FOX 10/8/2023 at Los Angeles W 23-14 FOX 10/15/2023 at New York L 20-14 FOX 10/22/2023 Miami - NBC 10/29/2023 at Washington - FOX 11/5/2023 Dallas - FOX 11/20/2023 at Kansas City - ABC/ESPN

Dolphins Away Performance

On the road, the Dolphins score 26.7 points per game and concede 33. That's less than they score overall (37.2), and more than they allow (26).

The Dolphins accumulate 439.3 yards per game in road games (59.4 less than their overall average), and give up 378.3 on the road (34.6 more than overall).

Miami's average passing yards gained (320.3) and allowed (236.7) in road games are both higher than its overall averages of 316.8 and 229.2, respectively.

The Dolphins rack up 119 rushing yards per game in away games (62.8 less than their overall average), and give up 141.7 in away games (27.2 more than overall).

The Dolphins' offensive third-down percentage away from home (37.9%) is lower than their overall average (44.1%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (52.5%) is higher than overall (41%).

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 at Buffalo L 48-20 CBS 10/8/2023 New York W 31-16 FOX 10/15/2023 Carolina W 42-21 CBS 10/22/2023 at Philadelphia - NBC 10/29/2023 New England - CBS 11/5/2023 at Kansas City - NFL Network 11/19/2023 Las Vegas - CBS

