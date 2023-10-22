Colts vs. Browns Injury Report — Week 7
Going into their matchup with the Cleveland Browns (3-2), the Indianapolis Colts (3-3) will be keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 22 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Their last time out, the Colts lost 37-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In their most recent game, the Browns took down the San Francisco 49ers 19-17.
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Braden Smith
|OT
|Hip
|Out
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tony Brown
|CB
|Back
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Kylen Granson
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|Thigh
|Questionable
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Harrison Bryant
|TE
|Hip
|Questionable
|Dustin Hopkins
|K
|NIR - Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Anthony Walker
|LB
|Concussion
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|DT
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Sione Takitaki
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Joel Bitonio
|OG
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
Colts vs. Browns Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Colts Season Insights
- With 345.3 total yards per game on offense, the Colts rank 10th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 26th, surrendering 357.2 total yards per contest.
- From an offensive angle, the Colts are compiling 23.3 points per game (11th-ranked). They rank 24th in the NFL defensively (25.3 points allowed per game).
- The Colts rank 10th in the NFL with 228.7 passing yards per contest on offense, and they rank 23rd with 243.7 passing yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.
- Indianapolis ranks 14th in the NFL with 116.7 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 19th with 113.5 rushing yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.
- At 0, the Colts own the 14th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with eight forced turnovers (12th in NFL) and eight turnovers committed (14th in NFL).
Colts vs. Browns Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Browns (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Browns (-185), Colts (+150)
- Total: 41 points
