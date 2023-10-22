A victory by the Indianapolis Colts over the Cleveland Browns is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, October 22 at 1:00 PM ET (at Lucas Oil Stadium). For more information, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Browns own the 21st-ranked offense this season (19 points per game), and they've been better defensively, ranking fifth-best with just 15.4 points allowed per game. The Colts rank 11th in the NFL with 23.3 points per contest on offense, and they rank 24th with 25.3 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Colts vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (+3.5) Toss Up (41) Colts 21, Browns 20

Colts Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Colts based on the moneyline is 40.0%.

Indianapolis has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Colts have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Indianapolis games have hit the over four out of six times this season.

This season, Colts games have resulted in an average scoring total of 43.6, which is 2.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Browns Betting Info

The Browns have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

Cleveland has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.

The Browns have been favored by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

So far this season, just one Cleveland game has gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 41 points, 1.5 higher than the average total in Browns games this season.

Colts vs. Browns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 19 15.4 18.3 12.8 22 26 Indianapolis 23.3 25.3 22.3 25.3 24.3 25.3

