The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) will look to upset the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Browns are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 40.5 in the contest.

Prior to live betting this week's game that has the Browns facing off against the Colts, check out the article below. We have collected all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Colts vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Colts have taken the field for six games this year, and they have been winning after the first quarter three times and have been behind three times.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Browns have had the lead two times, have been behind two times, and have been knotted up one time.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 3.2 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 2.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up two times in six games this year.

The Browns have won the second quarter in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

This season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games, and they've lost the third quarter in four games.

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Browns have won the third quarter in three games and have been knotted up in two games.

On offense, Cleveland is averaging 4.8 points in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) this year. It is giving up 1.2 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in two games.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Browns have outscored their opponent in that quarter in three games and have lost that quarter in two games.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 2.8 points on average in that quarter.

Colts vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Colts have been winning after the first half three times (3-0 in those games) and have been losing after the first half three times (0-3) through six games this season.

At the end of the first half, the Browns have been winning three times and have been losing two times.

2nd Half

This year, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games, and they've lost the second half in three games.

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season (3-1 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in one game (0-1).

Cleveland's offense is averaging 11 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up four points on average in the second half.

