The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) play the Cleveland Browns (3-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 22, 2023, and here are our best bets.

When is Browns vs. Colts?

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line is much more favorable to the Colts compared to the BetMGM line, a 3.6 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Colts.

The Browns have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 63.6%.

The Browns have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Cleveland has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

This season, the Colts have won two out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.

Indianapolis has entered three games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+3)



Indianapolis (+3) The Browns have covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-2-0).

In games they have played as 3-point favorites or more, Cleveland has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Colts have covered the spread three times this year (3-3-0).

Indianapolis has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41)



Over (41) Cleveland and Indianapolis combine to average 1.3 more points per game than the over/under of 41 set for this game.

The Browns and the Colts have seen their opponents average a combined 0.3 less points per game than the over/under of 41 set in this game.

The Browns have combined with their opponent to go over in one of five games with a set total (20%).

Colts games have gone over the point total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

Deshaun Watson Total Passing + Rushing Yards (Our pick: 255.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 3 226.0 4 27.7 1

Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 176.4 3 1.6 0

