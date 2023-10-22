With the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Alec Pierce a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pierce will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Alec Pierce score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Pierce's stat line shows 11 grabs for 149 yards. He puts up 24.8 yards receiving per game.

Having played six games this year, Pierce has not had a TD reception.

Alec Pierce Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 3 1 5 0 Week 2 @Texans 2 2 28 0 Week 3 @Ravens 7 3 43 0 Week 4 Rams 2 1 38 0 Week 5 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 6 3 25 0

Rep Alec Pierce with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.