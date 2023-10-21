With the college football season entering Week 8, the schedule includes four games that feature teams from the NEC. To ensure you catch all of the action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.

NEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Merrimack Warriors at LIU Post Pioneers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 NEC Front Row Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Wagner Seahawks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 NEC Front Row Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Duquesne Dukes 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 NEC Front Row Sacred Heart Pioneers at Stonehill Skyhawks 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 NEC Front Row

