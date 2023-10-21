How to Watch the Valparaiso vs. Davidson Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
The Davidson Wildcats (4-2) take on a fellow Pioneer League foe when they visit the Valparaiso Beacons (1-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Richardson Stadium.
Davidson has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (third-best with 491.7 yards per game) and total defense (eighth-best with 261.8 yards allowed per game) this year. Valparaiso is generating 18.8 points per contest on offense this season (99th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 28.5 points per game (74th-ranked) on defense.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.
Valparaiso vs. Davidson Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Davidson, North Carolina
- Venue: Richardson Stadium
Valparaiso vs. Davidson Key Statistics
|Valparaiso
|Davidson
|260.8 (121st)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|491.7 (9th)
|259.7 (10th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|261.8 (11th)
|89.8 (121st)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|305.8 (2nd)
|171 (96th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|185.8 (84th)
|0 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|0 (66th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (66th)
Valparaiso Stats Leaders
- Mikey Appel leads Valparaiso with 739 yards on 72-of-140 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
- Ryan Mann has rushed for 194 yards on 45 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.
- Baret Labus has racked up 35 carries and totaled 128 yards.
- Solomon Davis has totaled 30 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 433 (72.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has four touchdowns.
- Brandon Jimenez has put up a 155-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 12 passes on 15 targets.
- Moise Tezzo has racked up 84 reciving yards (14 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Davidson Stats Leaders
- Coulter Cleland has thrown for 908 yards (151.3 ypg) to lead Davidson, completing 78.8% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 191 rushing yards on 26 carries.
- Mari Adams has racked up 626 yards on 102 carries while finding paydirt nine times as a runner.
- This season, Mason Sheron has carried the ball 63 times for 395 yards (65.8 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Aaron Maione's team-leading 268 yards as a receiver have come on 19 receptions (out of 17 targets) with two touchdowns.
- Brody Reina has caught 10 passes for 228 yards (38 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Mark McCurdy's 15 catches have yielded 167 yards.
