The Davidson Wildcats (4-2) take on a fellow Pioneer League foe when they visit the Valparaiso Beacons (1-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Richardson Stadium.

Davidson has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (third-best with 491.7 yards per game) and total defense (eighth-best with 261.8 yards allowed per game) this year. Valparaiso is generating 18.8 points per contest on offense this season (99th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 28.5 points per game (74th-ranked) on defense.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Valparaiso vs. Davidson Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: Richardson Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Valparaiso vs. Davidson Key Statistics

Valparaiso Davidson 260.8 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 491.7 (9th) 259.7 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.8 (11th) 89.8 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.8 (2nd) 171 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.8 (84th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Valparaiso Stats Leaders

Mikey Appel leads Valparaiso with 739 yards on 72-of-140 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Ryan Mann has rushed for 194 yards on 45 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Baret Labus has racked up 35 carries and totaled 128 yards.

Solomon Davis has totaled 30 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 433 (72.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has four touchdowns.

Brandon Jimenez has put up a 155-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 12 passes on 15 targets.

Moise Tezzo has racked up 84 reciving yards (14 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland has thrown for 908 yards (151.3 ypg) to lead Davidson, completing 78.8% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 191 rushing yards on 26 carries.

Mari Adams has racked up 626 yards on 102 carries while finding paydirt nine times as a runner.

This season, Mason Sheron has carried the ball 63 times for 395 yards (65.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

Aaron Maione's team-leading 268 yards as a receiver have come on 19 receptions (out of 17 targets) with two touchdowns.

Brody Reina has caught 10 passes for 228 yards (38 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mark McCurdy's 15 catches have yielded 167 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Davidson or Valparaiso gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.