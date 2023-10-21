The Nashville Predators, Thomas Novak included, will meet the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Novak in that upcoming Predators-Sharks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Thomas Novak vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Novak Season Stats Insights

Novak's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:58 per game on the ice, is -2.

Novak has a goal in two of five games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

He has two games with a point this season, but in five contests Novak has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Through five games this season, Novak has not recorded an assist.

Novak's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Novak going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Novak Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 14 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 5 Games 1 2 Points 2 2 Goals 1 0 Assists 1

