Which team sits on top of the Pioneer League as we enter Week 8 of the college football schedule? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

Pioneer League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Drake

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 8-2
  • Overall Rank: 52nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd
  • Last Game: W 52-21 vs St. Thomas (MN)

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ San Diego
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Davidson

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-1
  • Overall Rank: 63rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th
  • Last Game: W 35-33 vs Butler

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Valparaiso
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Butler

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-5
  • Overall Rank: 85th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd
  • Last Game: L 35-33 vs Davidson

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Dayton
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. St. Thomas (MN)

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Overall Rank: 87th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th
  • Last Game: L 52-21 vs Drake

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Stetson
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Morehead State

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-5
  • Overall Rank: 94th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 110th
  • Last Game: W 24-21 vs Valparaiso

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Tarleton State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Stetson

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-6
  • Overall Rank: 99th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 81st
  • Last Game: W 28-24 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: St. Thomas (MN)
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Valparaiso

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-8
  • Overall Rank: 112th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 77th
  • Last Game: L 24-21 vs Morehead State

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Davidson
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Marist

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Overall Rank: 113th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 107th
  • Last Game: W 30-16 vs San Diego

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Presbyterian
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Presbyterian

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-7
  • Overall Rank: 119th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th
  • Last Game: W 20-17 vs Dayton

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Marist
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. San Diego

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-9
  • Overall Rank: 120th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 118th
  • Last Game: L 30-16 vs Marist

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Drake
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Dayton

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 0-9
  • Overall Rank: 126th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 114th
  • Last Game: L 20-17 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Butler
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

