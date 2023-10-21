Memphis vs. UAB Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
According to our computer model, the Memphis Tigers will beat the UAB Blazers when the two teams come together at Protective Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Memphis vs. UAB Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Memphis (-7)
|Over (61.5)
|Memphis 37, UAB 26
Week 8 Predictions
Memphis Betting Info (2023)
- The Tigers have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Tigers have posted one win against the spread this year.
- Memphis has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- Out of five Tigers games so far this year, three have gone over the total.
- Memphis games this season have posted an average total of 53.9, which is 7.6 points fewer than the total for this matchup.
UAB Betting Info (2023)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Blazers have a 32.3% chance to win.
- The Blazers are 4-3-0 ATS this year.
- When it has played as at least 7-point underdogs this year, UAB is 2-2 against the spread.
- The Blazers have hit the over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).
- The average point total for the UAB this year is 1.6 points less than this game's over/under.
Tigers vs. Blazers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Memphis
|34
|23
|35
|25.3
|37
|3
|UAB
|30.1
|36.6
|37.3
|27.3
|24.8
|43.5
