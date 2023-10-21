Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 21, when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Indiana Hoosiers match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Scarlet Knights. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Indiana vs. Rutgers Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Rutgers (-6) Over (40) Rutgers 29, Indiana 16

Indiana Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Hoosiers based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

The Hoosiers is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Indiana is a 2-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 6 points or more this year.

Three of the Hoosiers' five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

The average total for Indiana games this season is 9.9 more points than the point total of 40 in this outing.

Rutgers Betting Info (2023)

The Scarlet Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 68.8% in this matchup.

Against the spread, the Scarlet Knights are 4-1-1 this season.

Rutgers has a perfect 3-0 ATS record when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

Two Scarlet Knights games (out of six) have gone over the point total this season.

The average total for Rutgers games this season has been 41.4, 1.4 points higher than the total for this game.

Hoosiers vs. Scarlet Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rutgers 27.7 16.0 34.8 11.4 10.0 27.5 Indiana 18.5 29.0 24.3 19.0 12.0 48.0

