The Dayton Flyers (2-5) hit the road for a Pioneer League clash against the Butler Bulldogs (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Welcome Stadium.

Dayton is averaging 25.3 points per game on offense this season (59th in the FCS), and is allowing 28.0 points per game (67th) on defense. Butler is generating 29.4 points per contest on offense this season (37th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 22.3 points per game (28th-ranked) on defense.

Butler vs. Dayton Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: Welcome Stadium

Butler vs. Dayton Key Statistics

Butler Dayton 376.0 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.0 (41st) 265.9 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.3 (19th) 218.0 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.4 (23rd) 158.0 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.6 (100th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Butler Stats Leaders

Bret Bushka has thrown for 1,088 yards on 105-of-180 passing with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 355 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jyran Mitchell, has carried the ball 125 times for 841 yards (120.1 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

Ethan Loss paces his team with 300 receiving yards on 23 catches with one touchdown.

Luke Wooten has totaled 168 receiving yards (24.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on 18 receptions.

Ryan Lezon's eight targets have resulted in 13 catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

Dayton Stats Leaders

Dante Casciola has thrown for 775 yards (110.7 ypg) to lead Dayton, completing 56.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Michael Neel has 559 rushing yards on 124 carries with four touchdowns.

Cole Dow has carried the ball 66 times for 315 yards (45.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Gavin Lochow's leads his squad with 232 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 receptions (out of 15 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Joe Swanson has caught 17 passes for 199 yards (28.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Derek Willits has a total of 188 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 throws.

