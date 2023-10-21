The Ball State Cardinals (1-6) are 4.5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup with the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 40.5 points.

Central Michigan is putting up 22.7 points per game on offense this season (104th in the FBS), and is surrendering 30.6 points per game (103rd) on defense. Ball State has not been getting things done on offense, ranking sixth-worst with 288 total yards per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, surrendering 374.9 total yards per contest (70th-ranked).

Ball State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Muncie, Indiana

Venue: Scheumann Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Central Michigan vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Central Michigan -4.5 -110 -110 40.5 -110 -110 -190 +155

Ball State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Cardinals are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 291.7 yards per game (-103-worst in college football). On defense, they are conceding 363.3 (60th-ranked).

The Cardinals are scoring 13.3 points per game in their past three games (-111-worst in college football), and giving up 26.3 per game (-1-worst).

In its past three games, Ball State has thrown for 170.7 yards per game (-73-worst in the nation), and conceded 228.7 in the air (-17-worst).

The Cardinals are accumulating 121 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-46-worst in college football), and conceding 134.7 per game (100th).

The Cardinals have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, in their last three games.

In Ball State's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Ball State Betting Records & Stats

Ball State is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Ball State hase hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

Ball State has been the underdog in six games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Ball State has not won as an underdog of +155 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher has compiled 566 yards (80.9 ypg) while completing 65.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season.

Marquez Cooper has rushed for 422 yards on 95 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also tacked on 13 catches, totaling 129 yards.

Kiael Kelly has compiled 279 yards on 50 carries.

Qian Magwood paces his team with 260 receiving yards on 27 receptions with one touchdown.

Tanner Koziol has caught 27 passes and compiled 217 receiving yards (31 per game) with two touchdowns.

Ahmad Edwards has racked up 212 reciving yards (30.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Sidney Houston Jr. has racked up 3.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording three TFL and 33 tackles.

Ball State's tackle leader, Cole Pearce, has 36 tackles, five TFL, and three sacks this year.

Tyler Potts has a team-high two interceptions to go along with nine tackles and two passes defended.

