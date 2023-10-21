The Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3) will face off against a fellow MAC opponent, the Ball State Cardinals (1-6) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The Chippewas are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Central Michigan vs. Ball State matchup.

Ball State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Central Michigan Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Central Michigan (-4.5) 41.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Central Michigan (-4.5) 41.5 -200 +164 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Ball State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Ball State has covered twice in six chances against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Central Michigan has covered twice in seven games with a spread this season.

The Chippewas have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Ball State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +40000 Bet $100 to win $40000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.