The Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3) and the Ball State Cardinals (1-6) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium in a clash of MAC foes.
Central Michigan is putting up 22.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 104th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 102nd, giving up 30.6 points per game. Ball State ranks sixth-worst in total yards per game (288), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 69th in the FBS with 374.9 total yards ceded per contest.
Ball State vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- City: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
Ball State vs. Central Michigan Key Statistics
|Ball State
|Central Michigan
|288 (116th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|334.4 (90th)
|374.9 (88th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|402.3 (111th)
|119.6 (107th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|142.1 (82nd)
|168.4 (118th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|192.3 (108th)
|12 (101st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|10 (74th)
|6 (109th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|4 (126th)
Ball State Stats Leaders
- Layne Hatcher leads Ball State with 566 yards on 62-of-95 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
- Marquez Cooper has carried the ball 95 times for 422 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 129 yards.
- Kiael Kelly has piled up 279 yards (on 50 carries).
- Qian Magwood has racked up 260 receiving yards on 27 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.
- Tanner Koziol has racked up 217 receiving yards (31 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 27 receptions.
- Ahmad Edwards' 26 targets have resulted in 16 receptions for 212 yards and one touchdown.
Central Michigan Stats Leaders
- Jase Bauer leads Central Michigan with 1,060 yards (151.4 ypg) on 96-of-166 passing with four touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 200 rushing yards on 60 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.
- Myles Bailey has 358 rushing yards on 86 carries with three touchdowns.
- Jesse Prewitt III's team-high 356 yards as a receiver have come on 24 receptions (out of 30 targets) with three touchdowns.
- Chris Parker has caught 16 passes for 265 yards (37.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Marion Lukes has been the target of 23 passes and racked up 18 grabs for 186 yards, an average of 26.6 yards per contest.
