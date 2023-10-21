Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the Central Michigan Chippewas and Ball State Cardinals go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Chippewas. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Ball State vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Central Michigan (-5.5) Over (40.5) Central Michigan 29, Ball State 17

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 36.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this year.

Ball State is 2-2 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year.

The Cardinals have gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

The average total in Ball State games this season is 10.2 more points than the point total of 40.5 for this outing.

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Chippewas have a 67.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Chippewas have won twice against the spread this season.

Central Michigan has yet to cover the spread (0-3) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

There have been four Chippewas games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.

Central Michigan games average 47.4 total points per game this season, 6.9 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Chippewas 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Central Michigan 22.7 30.6 29.3 25.0 17.8 34.8 Ball State 15.0 30.7 18.0 20.0 12.8 38.8

