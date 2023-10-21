Ball State vs. Central Michigan Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the Central Michigan Chippewas and Ball State Cardinals go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Chippewas. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Ball State vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Central Michigan (-5.5)
|Over (40.5)
|Central Michigan 29, Ball State 17
Ball State Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 36.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this year.
- Ball State is 2-2 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year.
- The Cardinals have gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).
- The average total in Ball State games this season is 10.2 more points than the point total of 40.5 for this outing.
Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)
- The Chippewas have a 67.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Chippewas have won twice against the spread this season.
- Central Michigan has yet to cover the spread (0-3) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- There have been four Chippewas games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.
- Central Michigan games average 47.4 total points per game this season, 6.9 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Cardinals vs. Chippewas 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Central Michigan
|22.7
|30.6
|29.3
|25.0
|17.8
|34.8
|Ball State
|15.0
|30.7
|18.0
|20.0
|12.8
|38.8
