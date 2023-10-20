Need more auto racing in your life? Well, you're in luck. The race schedule on Friday, October 20 includes F1 Academy, Formula 1, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series action that can be seen on Fubo. For a complete list, along with information on how to watch or live stream it all, check out the article below.

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch F1 Academy: Austin: Practice 1

Series: F1 Academy

F1 Academy Game Time: 9:15 AM ET

9:15 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Formula 1: United States Grand Prix - Practice 1

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 1:25 PM ET

1:25 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch F1 Academy: Austin: Practice 2

Series: F1 Academy

F1 Academy Game Time: 2:55 PM ET

2:55 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Formula 1: United States Grand Prix - Qualifying

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 4:55 PM ET

4:55 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Contender Boats 300 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch F1 Academy: Austin: Qualifying

Series: F1 Academy

F1 Academy Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

