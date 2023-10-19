The New York Rangers (2-1) are favorites when they welcome in the Nashville Predators (1-3) on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO. The Rangers are -190 on the moneyline to win, while the Predators have +155 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Predators Moneyline Total BetMGM -190 +155 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Rangers Betting Trends

Nashville and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals twice this season.

The Rangers have won 66.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (2-1).

The Predators have been an underdog three times, and has no upset wins.

New York has had moneyline odds of -190 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Nashville has not been a longer underdog on the moneyline than the +155 odds on them winning this game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.