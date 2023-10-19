The Nashville Predators, Cody Glass among them, meet the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. If you'd like to wager on Glass' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Cody Glass vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Glass Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Glass has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 15:53 on the ice per game.

Glass has yet to score a goal through four games this year.

Through four games this season, Glass has not registered a point.

Glass has yet to post an assist through four games this year.

Glass' implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Glass has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Glass Stats vs. the Rangers in 2022-23

The Rangers gave up 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+57) made them sixth-best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 4 Games 2 0 Points 0 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

