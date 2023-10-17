The South Alabama Jaguars (3-3) take on a fellow Sun Belt foe when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5) on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

South Alabama is averaging 32.2 points per game on offense (44th in the FBS), and ranks 46th on the other side of the ball with 22.2 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Southern Miss is accumulating 356 total yards per game (93rd-ranked). It ranks 71st in the FBS on defense (378.8 total yards surrendered per game).

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics

South Alabama Southern Miss 414.8 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356 (106th) 339.7 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.8 (54th) 157.7 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.2 (83rd) 257.2 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.8 (86th) 8 (56th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 10 (45th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (107th)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has thrown for 1,456 yards (242.7 ypg) to lead South Alabama, completing 65.7% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has racked up 476 yards on 83 carries while finding paydirt eight times as a runner.

This season, Kentrel Bullock has carried the ball 59 times for 285 yards (47.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy's 723 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has totaled 39 receptions and six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 251 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

DaMarcus Thomas has compiled nine receptions for 103 yards, an average of 17.2 yards per game.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has 1,254 passing yards, or 209 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53% of his passes and has tossed seven touchdowns with five interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Frank Gore Jr., has carried the ball 103 times for 397 yards (66.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Rodrigues Clark has run for 356 yards across 50 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston has hauled in 334 receiving yards on 21 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Latreal Jones has collected 324 receiving yards (54 yards per game) and one touchdown on 23 receptions.

Tiaquelin Mims has racked up 209 reciving yards (34.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

