Should you bet on Zack Moss getting into the end zone in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 6 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Zack Moss score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a TD)

Moss has rushed for a team-leading 445 yards on 89 attempts (111.3 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

And Moss has caught eight passes for 72 yards (18 per game) with one TD.

Moss has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. That was one of two games in which he hit paydirt on the ground.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Zack Moss Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Texans 18 88 1 4 19 0 Week 3 @Ravens 30 122 0 2 23 1 Week 4 Rams 18 70 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 23 165 2 2 30 0

