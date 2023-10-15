Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the venue where the Baltimore Ravens will match up against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Before making a player prop bet, keep reading for the player props for the best contributors in this contest between the Ravens and the Titans.

Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds

Henry Odds to Score First TD: +650

Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Lamar Jackson Touchdown Odds

Jackson Odds to Score First TD: +600

Jackson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300

More Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Chris Moore - - 18.5 (-113) Ryan Tannehill 205.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) - Derrick Henry - 63.5 (-113) 9.5 (-120) DeAndre Hopkins - - 57.5 (-113) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - - 24.5 (-113) Chigoziem Okonkwo - - 27.5 (-113) Tyjae Spears - 25.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113)

More Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Nelson Agholor - - 21.5 (-113) Mark Andrews - - 51.5 (-113) Rashod Bateman - - 14.5 (-113) Odell Beckham Jr. - - 27.5 (-113) Gus Edwards - 44.5 (-113) - Zay Flowers - - 58.5 (-113) Justice Hill - 24.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) Lamar Jackson 227.5 (-113) 42.5 (-113) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.