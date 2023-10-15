Ryan Tannehill vs. Lamar Jackson in Week 6: Titans vs. Ravens Preview, Stats
All eyes will be on QBs Lamar Jackson and Ryan Tannehill when the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) and Tennessee Titans (2-3) match up on October 15. Which signal caller is in better position to emerge victorious in this matchup? We dissect all of the numbers below.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Titans vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- TV: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Want to rep Tannehill this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ryan Tannehill vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup
|Ryan Tannehill
|2023 Stats
|Lamar Jackson
|5
|Games Played
|5
|63.4%
|Completion %
|69.9%
|1,052 (210.4)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,030 (206.0)
|2
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Interceptions
|2
|40 (8.0)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|265 (53.0)
|1
|Rushing Touchdowns
|4
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Other Matchup Previews
Ryan Tannehill Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 209.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Ravens Defensive Stats
- This year, the Ravens rank fourth in the NFL with 15.0 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank third in total yards allowed with 266.4 given up per game.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Baltimore ranks third in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 875 (175.0 per game) and first in yards allowed per pass attempt (4.4).
- Against the run, the Ravens' defense has looked good this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 457 total rushing yards allowed (91.4 per game).
- On defense, Baltimore is first in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (25.0%) and 18th in third-down efficiency allowed (40.7%).
Who comes out on top when the Ravens and the Titans square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!
Lamar Jackson Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 222.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Titans Defensive Stats
- This year, the Ravens rank fourth in the NFL with 15.0 points allowed per contest and rank third in total yards allowed with 266.4 yards given up per game.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Baltimore is third in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 875 (175.0 per game) and first in yards allowed per pass attempt (4.4).
- Against the run, the Ravens' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 457 total rushing yards allowed. In terms of rushing TDs, the team ranks first with zero rushing touchdowns allowed.
- On defense, Baltimore is 18th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 40.7%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks first at 25.0%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.