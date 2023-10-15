Will Mo Alie-Cox Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Mo Alie-Cox did not participate in his most recent practice. The Indianapolis Colts' Week 6 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Alie-Cox's stats can be found on this page.
In the passing game, Alie-Cox has been targeted five times, with season stats of 67 yards on three receptions (22.3 per catch) and one TD.
Mo Alie-Cox Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Colts.
Colts vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Alie-Cox 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|3
|67
|36
|1
|22.3
Alie-Cox Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Texans
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|1
|1
|35
|1
|Week 5
|Titans
|1
|1
|17
|0
