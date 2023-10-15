When the Indianapolis Colts clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, Michael Pittman Jr. will face a Jaguars pass defense featuring Darious Williams. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.

Colts vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars 37.7 7.5 33 94 7.96

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Darious Williams Insights

Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense

Michael Pittman Jr. has hauled in 297 receiving yards on 31 catches to pace his team this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Through the air, Indianapolis ranks 14th in the NFL with 1,062 passing yards (212.4 per game) and 18th in passing yards per attempt (6.4).

With 120 points this year (ninth in NFL), the Colts have been firing on all cylinders on offense.

Indianapolis ranks 16th in the NFL in pass rate, airing it out 33.4 times per game.

In the red zone, the Colts rank 22nd in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 18 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 36.7%.

Darious Williams & the Jaguars' Defense

Darious Williams has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 20 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, Jacksonville is conceding 262.4 yards per game (1,312 total) in the air, which is the fourth-most in the league.

The Jaguars are 13th in the league in scoring defense, conceding an average of 20.4 points.

Three players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have given up a touchdown pass to eight players this season.

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Darious Williams Advanced Stats

Michael Pittman Jr. Darious Williams Rec. Targets 46 20 Def. Targets Receptions 31 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.6 9 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 297 20 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 59.4 4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 138 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 2 Interceptions

