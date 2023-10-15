Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Darious Williams: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
When the Indianapolis Colts clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, Michael Pittman Jr. will face a Jaguars pass defense featuring Darious Williams. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.
Colts vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars
|37.7
|7.5
|33
|94
|7.96
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Darious Williams Insights
Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense
- Michael Pittman Jr. has hauled in 297 receiving yards on 31 catches to pace his team this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.
- Through the air, Indianapolis ranks 14th in the NFL with 1,062 passing yards (212.4 per game) and 18th in passing yards per attempt (6.4).
- With 120 points this year (ninth in NFL), the Colts have been firing on all cylinders on offense.
- Indianapolis ranks 16th in the NFL in pass rate, airing it out 33.4 times per game.
- In the red zone, the Colts rank 22nd in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 18 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 36.7%.
Darious Williams & the Jaguars' Defense
- Darious Williams has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 20 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.
- Looking at passing defense, Jacksonville is conceding 262.4 yards per game (1,312 total) in the air, which is the fourth-most in the league.
- The Jaguars are 13th in the league in scoring defense, conceding an average of 20.4 points.
- Three players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville this season.
- The Jaguars have given up a touchdown pass to eight players this season.
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Darious Williams Advanced Stats
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Darious Williams
|Rec. Targets
|46
|20
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|31
|7
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|9.6
|9
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|297
|20
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|59.4
|4
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|138
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|6
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|2
|Interceptions
