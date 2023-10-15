In the Week 6 game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jonathan Taylor score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jonathan Taylor score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

A season ago, Taylor churned out 861 yards rushing, averaging 78.3 per game, while scoring four TDs.

He ran for a touchdown in four games last year, but did not rush for more than one in a game.

Jonathan Taylor Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Texans 31 161 1 4 14 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 9 54 0 1 9 0 Week 3 Chiefs 21 71 0 3 20 0 Week 4 Titans 20 42 0 1 1 0 Week 7 @Titans 10 58 0 7 27 0 Week 8 Commanders 16 76 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 22 147 1 2 16 0 Week 11 Eagles 22 84 1 3 10 0 Week 12 Steelers 20 86 1 3 12 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 21 82 0 3 21 0 Week 15 @Vikings 0 0 0 1 13 0

