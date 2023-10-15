Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has a tough matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are allowing the fifth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 81.6 per game.

Last season Taylor took 192 attempts for 861 yards rushing (78.3 per game) and four TDs.

Taylor vs. the Jaguars

Taylor vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 3 GP / 82.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 82.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD In terms of run D, the Jaguars allowed five players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Jacksonville allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

One player rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the Jaguars last year.

The Jaguars allowed 114.8 rushing yards per game last season to be the NFL's 12th-ranked run defense.

A season ago, the Jaguars allowed 14 rushing touchdowns. That ranked 14th in NFL play.

Jonathan Taylor Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 44.5 (-118)

Taylor Rushing Insights

Taylor went over his rushing yards total in 27.3% of his opportunities (three of 11 games) last year.

The Colts ran 57.9% passing plays and 42.1% running plays last season. They were 30th in the league in scoring.

Taylor had a rushing touchdown in four games last season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Taylor's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Texans 9/11/2022 Week 1 31 ATT / 161 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 4 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/18/2022 Week 2 9 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/25/2022 Week 3 21 ATT / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/2/2022 Week 4 20 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/23/2022 Week 7 10 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/30/2022 Week 8 16 ATT / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/13/2022 Week 10 22 ATT / 147 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2022 Week 11 22 ATT / 84 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/28/2022 Week 12 20 ATT / 86 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/4/2022 Week 13 21 ATT / 82 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 12/17/2022 Week 15 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

