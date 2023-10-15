The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) take on a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they host the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in an AFC South clash.

When is Jaguars vs. Colts?

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.5 points of each other.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 66.4%.

The Jaguars have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-1).

Jacksonville has played as a moneyline favorite of -198 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Colts have won two of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.

Indianapolis has a record of 1-1 when it is set as an underdog of +164 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indianapolis (+4)



Indianapolis (+4) The Jaguars have put together a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

The Colts have covered the spread three times this year (3-2-0).

Indianapolis is 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44)



Over (44) These two teams average a combined 45 points per game, one more point than the total of 44 set for this matchup.

The Jaguars and the Colts have seen their opponents average a combined 0.6 fewer points per game than the point total of 44 set for this matchup.

Jacksonville has gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The teams have hit the over in three of the Colts' five games with a set total.

Travis Etienne Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 17.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 79.2 3 28.8 0

Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs 4 138.3 2

