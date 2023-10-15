In the Week 6 game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Gardner Minshew find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Minshew will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Gardner Minshew score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a TD)

Minshew has totaled 4 rushing yards on four carries (1 yards per game) this season.

Minshew has not scored a rushing touchdown in four games.

Gardner Minshew Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Jaguars 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 19 23 171 1 0 2 3 0 Week 3 @Ravens 27 44 227 1 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 11 14 155 0 0 2 1 0

Rep Gardner Minshew with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.