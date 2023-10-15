Will Derrick Henry Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derrick Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens starts at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Henry's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
On the ground, Henry has season stats of 86 rushes for 328 yards and two TDs, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. He also has nine catches on 11 targets for 101 yards.
Keep an eye on Henry's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Derrick Henry Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Titans.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Titans vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Henry 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|86
|328
|2
|3.8
|11
|9
|101
|0
Henry Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
Rep Derrick Henry and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.