DeAndre Hopkins vs. the Ravens' Defense: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Tennessee Titans' DeAndre Hopkins will face the Baltimore Ravens' defense and Geno Stone in Week 6 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Titans pass catchers' matchup versus the Ravens pass defense.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Titans vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- TV: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens
|35.6
|7.1
|37
|99
|9.10
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Geno Stone Insights
DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense
- DeAndre Hopkins has registered 26 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 356 (71.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times.
- Through the air, Tennessee is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 935 passing yards (187 per game). It ranks 31st with three passing touchdowns.
- The Titans' scoring attack has been sputtering this season, as it ranks 24th in the league with 88 points (17.6 per game).
- Tennessee has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 28.8 times per game (third-fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Titans rank 18th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 19 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 57.6%.
Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense
- Geno Stone has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 23 tackles and two passes defended to his name.
- In terms of passing yards conceded, Baltimore has given up 875 (175 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Ravens are giving up 15 points per game, the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Baltimore has given up more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.
- Three players have caught a touchdown against the Ravens this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Geno Stone
|Rec. Targets
|42
|11
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|26
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.7
|7
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|356
|23
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|71.2
|4.6
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|104
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|6
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|0
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.