AFC South foes meet when the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) play on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Colts

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

Colts Insights

The Colts average 3.6 more points per game (24) than the Jaguars give up (20.4).

The Colts rack up just 0.4 fewer yards per game (343.6) than the Jaguars allow (344).

Indianapolis rushes for 131.2 yards per game, 49.6 more than the 81.6 Jacksonville allows per outing.

The Colts have turned the ball over four times, seven fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (11).

Colts Away Performance

The Colts' average points scored on the road (26.5) is higher than their overall average (24). But their average points allowed on the road (19.5) is lower than overall (23).

The Colts' average yards gained (340) and allowed (376.5) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 343.6 and 382, respectively.

Indianapolis' average passing yards gained (207.5) and conceded (257.5) in away games are both lower than its overall averages of 212.4 and 262.8, respectively.

The Colts' average yards rushing in away games (132.5) is higher than their overall average (131.2). And their average yards allowed on the road (119) is lower than overall (119.2).

In road games, the Colts convert 41.2% of third downs and allow 42.9% to be converted. That's more than they convert (39.1%) and allow (39.2%) overall.

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at Baltimore W 22-19 CBS 10/1/2023 Los Angeles L 29-23 FOX 10/8/2023 Tennessee W 23-16 CBS 10/15/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 10/22/2023 Cleveland - CBS 10/29/2023 New Orleans - FOX 11/5/2023 at Carolina - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.