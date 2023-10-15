For their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM , the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) have eight players on the injury report.

The Colts' last game was a 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Jaguars played the Buffalo Bills in their most recent outing, winning 25-20.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Bernhard Raimann OT Concussion Full Participation In Practice Braden Smith OT Foot Out Ryan Kelly C Ankle/foot Questionable Shaquille Leonard LB Groin Full Participation In Practice DeForest Buckner DT Back Did Not Participate In Practice Kwity Paye DE Concussion Full Participation In Practice Grover Stewart DT Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Mo Alie-Cox TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zay Jones WR Knee Out Walker Little OL Knee Out Cam Robinson OL Elbow Full Participation In Practice Devin Lloyd LB Thumb Questionable Dawuane Smoot OLB Achilles Full Participation In Practice Davon Hamilton DT Back Out Christian Braswell CB Hamstring Out

Other Week 6 Injury Reports

Colts vs. Jaguars Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS

Colts Season Insights

The Colts rank 12th in total yards per game (343.6), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 382 total yards allowed per contest.

The Colts rank 10th in the NFL with 24 points per contest on offense, and they rank 22nd with 23 points given up per game on defense.

The Colts have been struggling to stop the pass, ranking fifth-worst with 262.8 passing yards given up per game. They have been better on the other side of the ball, putting up 212.4 passing yards per contest (14th-ranked).

With 131.2 rushing yards per game on offense, Indianapolis ranks eighth in the NFL. On defense it ranks 19th, allowing 119.2 rushing yards per contest.

After forcing seven turnovers (12th in NFL) and turning the ball over four times (sixth in NFL) this season, the Colts sport the 11th-ranked turnover margin of +3.

Colts vs. Jaguars Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-3.5)

Jaguars (-3.5) Moneyline: Jaguars (-190), Colts (+155)

Jaguars (-190), Colts (+155) Total: 44 points

