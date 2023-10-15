The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) will face off against their AFC South-rival, the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) in a matchup on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Colts will attempt to pull off an upset as 4.5-point underdogs. The over/under in the outing is set at 44 points.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Jaguars' upcoming game against Colts, check out the article below, where we provide numbers to assist you with your in-game betting choices.

Colts vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Colts have led two times and have been behind three times at the end of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Jaguars have had the lead three times, have been losing one time, and have been tied one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging five points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 1.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games, been outscored in the second quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

In five games this year, the Jaguars have lost the second quarter four times and been knotted up one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 3.2 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Regarding scoring in the third quarter, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games and have lost the third quarter in three games.

In five games this year, the Jaguars have won the third quarter two times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Jacksonville is averaging 5.4 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is allowing 4.2 points on average in the third quarter (17th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Regarding fourth-quarter scoring, the Colts have won that quarter in three games and have lost that quarter in two games.

The Jaguars have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, been outscored in that quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

Colts vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Colts have been winning after the first half in three games this season. The team has been losing after the first half in two games.

At the end of the first half, the Jaguars have had the lead three times and have been losing two times.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games, with a 2-1 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in two games (1-1).

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Jaguars have won the second half in three games, going 2-1 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in two games (1-1).

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 14.2 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 10 points on average in the second half.

