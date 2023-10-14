SWAC Games Today: How to Watch SWAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 7
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 7 college football slate includes six games involving schools from the SWAC. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
SWAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Grambling Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Alabama State Hornets at Jackson State Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Valley SN
|Texas Southern Tigers at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo)
|Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Southern Jaguars
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Jaguar Sports Network
|Prairie View A&M Panthers at Houston Christian Huskies
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
