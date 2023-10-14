Pioneer League foes match up when the Valparaiso Beacons (1-4) and the Morehead State Eagles (2-3) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Brown Field.

Valparaiso has struggled on offense, ranking seventh-worst in the FCS (239.4 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks fifth-best in the nation, allowing only 222.2 yards per game. From an offensive angle, Morehead State is accumulating 359.4 total yards per game (56th-ranked). It ranks 34th in the FCS defensively (319 total yards allowed per game).

Valparaiso vs. Morehead State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Brown Field

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Valparaiso vs. Morehead State Key Statistics

Valparaiso Morehead State 239.4 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.4 (76th) 222.2 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319 (26th) 79.2 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.2 (96th) 160.2 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.2 (24th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Valparaiso Stats Leaders

Mikey Appel has recorded 739 yards (147.8 ypg) on 72-of-140 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Baret Labus has 128 rushing yards on 35 carries.

Ryan Mann has collected 92 yards on 33 attempts, scoring one time.

Solomon Davis has hauled in 23 catches for 339 yards (67.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Brandon Jimenez has caught 12 passes while averaging 31 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Moise Tezzo has a total of 84 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 10 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has thrown for 1,230 yards (246 ypg) to lead Morehead State, completing 52% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 196 yards (39.2 ypg) on 40 carries with one touchdown.

Caleb Ramseur has totaled 173 yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns.

Ryan Upp paces his squad with 366 receiving yards on 29 catches with four touchdowns.

Kyle Daly has 21 receptions (on 30 targets) for a total of 313 yards (62.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Harrison Cohen has racked up 75 reciving yards (15 ypg) this season.

