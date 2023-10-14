The Morehead State Eagles are expected to win their matchup versus the Valparaiso Beacons at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Valparaiso vs. Morehead State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Morehead State (-2.9) 51.5 Morehead State 27, Valparaiso 24

Valparaiso Betting Info (2022)

The Beacons covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, seven of Beacons games went over the point total.

Morehead State Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles won just two games against the spread last season.

In Eagles games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Beacons vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Valparaiso 18.4 29.4 23.0 25.5 15.3 32.0 Morehead State 25.4 28.2 25.7 19.3 25.0 41.5

