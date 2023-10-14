Tennessee vs. Texas A&M: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Texas A&M Aggies (4-2) and their ninth-ranked run defense will visit the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) and the seventh-ranked rushing offense on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Aggies are 3.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M matchup.
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-3.5)
|55.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-3.5)
|55.5
|-178
|+146
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Tennessee has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Volunteers have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.
- Texas A&M has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
Tennessee & Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds
|Tennessee
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the SEC
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
|Texas A&M
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
