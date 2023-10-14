In the matchup between the South Florida Bulls and Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Bulls to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (60.5) South Florida 28, Florida Atlantic 25

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulls a 58.3% chance to win.

The Bulls have three wins in five games against the spread this season.

South Florida is winless against the spread when it is 2.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Bulls have played five games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

The average total for South Florida games this season has been 62.5, two points higher than the total for this game.

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

The Owls have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Owls are 1-2-1 against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

The Owls have hit the over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

The average over/under for Florida Atlantic games this season is seven fewer points than the point total of 60.5 in this outing.

Bulls vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Florida 31 32.8 27.7 23.3 34.3 42.3 Florida Atlantic 20.6 25 24 18 15.5 35.5

