The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) will square off against the Purdue Boilermakers (2-4) in Big Ten action on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are currently heavy, 19.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Purdue matchup in this article.

Purdue vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Peacock
  • City: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Purdue vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Purdue Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio State (-19.5) 49.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Ohio State (-19.5) 50.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Purdue vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

  • Purdue has won two games against the spread this year.
  • Ohio State has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Buckeyes have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

Purdue 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

