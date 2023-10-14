The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-4) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium in a clash of Big Ten opponents.

On defense, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best by surrendering only 10.2 points per game. The offense ranks 28th (35 points per game). With 25.7 points per game on offense, Purdue ranks 89th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 87th, surrendering 28 points per game.

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on Peacock, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Purdue vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Purdue vs. Ohio State Key Statistics

Purdue Ohio State 389.7 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.4 (73rd) 380.3 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.8 (5th) 141.2 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.6 (97th) 248.5 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.8 (17th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (4th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (81st)

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has compiled 1,491 yards (248.5 yards per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee has run for 368 yards on 87 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also added 14 catches, totaling 94 yards.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has racked up 296 yards (on 50 attempts) with five touchdowns.

Deion Burks has registered 24 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 396 (66 yards per game). He's been targeted 52 times and has four touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has totaled 329 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) on 25 receptions.

TJ Sheffield's 24 receptions (on 32 targets) have netted him 284 yards (47.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has compiled 1,375 yards (275 ypg) on 93-of-142 passing with eight touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, has carried the ball 44 times for 295 yards (59 per game), scoring five times.

DeaMonte Trayanum has racked up 207 yards on 45 attempts, scoring three times.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has hauled in 25 catches for 499 yards (99.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Cade Stover has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 306 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Emeka Egbuka's 22 grabs have turned into 303 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio State or Purdue gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.