Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 14, when the Ohio State Buckeyes and Purdue Boilermakers square off at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Buckeyes. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Purdue vs. Ohio State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio State (-19.5) Under (51.5) Ohio State 37, Purdue 13

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 11.1% chance of a victory for the Boilermakers.

The Boilermakers are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Boilermakers have hit the over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for the Purdue this season is 1.7 points less than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Buckeyes a 93.3% chance to win.

The Buckeyes have posted two wins against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 19.5-point favorites or more, Ohio State has an ATS record of 1-2.

One of the Buckeyes' five games this season has hit the over.

Ohio State games have had an average of 58.7 points this season, 7.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Boilermakers vs. Buckeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 35.0 10.2 45.0 11.3 20.0 8.5 Purdue 25.7 28.0 29.0 32.8 19.0 18.5

