Notre Dame vs. USC: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2) carry the third-ranked pass defense in college football into a clash with the No. 10 USC Trojans (6-0), with the No. 3 pass attack, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Fighting Irish are only 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. USC matchup.
Notre Dame vs. USC Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: South Bend, Indiana
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
Notre Dame vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|USC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-2.5)
|62.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-2.5)
|62.5
|-134
|+112
Notre Dame vs. USC Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.
- The Fighting Irish are 4-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- USC has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
