The No. 10 USC Trojans (6-0) visit the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Notre Dame ranks 35th in total offense this year (437.9 yards per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 437.9 yards allowed per game. On the defensive side of the ball, USC is a bottom-25 unit, giving up 421.3 total yards per game (23rd-worst). On the bright side, it is dominating on the other side of the ball, putting up 523.3 total yards per contest (fourth-best).

Notre Dame vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Notre Dame vs. USC Key Statistics

Notre Dame USC 437.9 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 523.3 (3rd) 279.4 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.3 (108th) 171 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.2 (55th) 266.9 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.2 (3rd) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (10th) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has compiled 1,712 yards (244.6 ypg) on 118-of-183 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has carried the ball 105 times for a team-high 692 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner.

This season, Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 36 times for 257 yards (36.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mitchell Evans' 343 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has collected 22 catches and one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has caught 14 passes for 293 yards (41.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jayden Thomas has a total of 228 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 passes and scoring one touchdown.

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has thrown for 1,822 yards on 71.3% passing while collecting 22 touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 124 yards with six scores.

MarShawn Lloyd has rushed for 519 yards on 67 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Austin Jones has run for 163 yards across 25 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Tahj Washington leads his squad with 456 receiving yards on 21 receptions with five touchdowns.

Brenden Rice has put up a 434-yard season so far with seven touchdowns. He's caught 21 passes on 28 targets.

Mario Williams has racked up 206 reciving yards (34.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

