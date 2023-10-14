The No. 14 Louisville Cardinals (6-0) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in an ACC clash.

Louisville has been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank 19th-best in scoring offense (36.3 points per game) and 22nd-best in scoring defense (17.7 points allowed per game). While Pittsburgh's offense has had trouble moving the chains, ranking 12th-worst with 308.2 total yards per game, its defense ranks 19th-best with only 301.6 total yards ceded per contest.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

Louisville Pittsburgh 467.3 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.2 (130th) 322.8 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.6 (11th) 192.3 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.6 (110th) 275.0 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.6 (109th) 8 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (47th) 14 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (121st)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has thrown for 1,551 yards (258.5 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 66% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 67 rushing yards on 40 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 653 yards on 87 carries while finding paydirt eight times as a runner. He's also caught nine passes for 168 yards (28.0 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Isaac Guerendo has been handed the ball 39 times this year and racked up 169 yards (28.2 per game) with one touchdown. He's also helped out in the pass game with nine grabs for 102 yards

Jamari Thrash's leads his squad with 519 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 catches (out of 41 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has hauled in 14 passes while averaging 34.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Chris Bell has been the target of 12 passes and racked up seven grabs for 175 yards, an average of 29.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Phil Jurkovec has thrown for 818 yards on 50.9% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 59 yards with one score.

The team's top rusher, Rodney Hammond, has carried the ball 46 times for 196 yards (39.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

C'Bo Flemister has run for 150 yards across 32 carries. He's chipped in with five catches for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Gavin Bartholomew has racked up 258 receiving yards on 12 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Konata Mumpfield has collected 240 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 20 receptions.

Jerrod Means' seven receptions (on 26 targets) have netted him 146 yards (29.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

