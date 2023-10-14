ACC rivals will clash when the No. 14 Louisville Cardinals (6-0) meet the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-4). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Louisville vs. Pittsburgh?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisville 36, Pittsburgh 15

Louisville 36, Pittsburgh 15 Louisville has yet to lose a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

The Cardinals have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The Panthers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +240 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Louisville (-7)



Louisville (-7) Louisville has three wins in six games versus the spread this year.

The Cardinals have been favored by 7 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) This season, four of Louisville's six games have gone over Saturday's total of 44.5 points.

The over/under for the matchup of 44.5 is 15.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Louisville (36.3 points per game) and Pittsburgh (23.4 points per game).

Splits Tables

Louisville

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.3 54.5 52.2 Implied Total AVG 33.8 38 29.7 ATS Record 3-2-1 3-0-0 0-2-1 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 1-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Pittsburgh

