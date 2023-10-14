Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 14, when the James Madison Dukes and Georgia Southern Eagles match up at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Dukes. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-5.5) Toss Up (59.5) James Madison 34, Georgia Southern 26

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

The Dukes have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Dukes' record against the spread is 3-2-0.

James Madison is winless against the spread when it has played as 5.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

This year, three of the Dukes' five games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 59.5 points, 11.4 higher than the average total in James Madison games this season.

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Eagles have a 35.7% chance to win.

The Eagles have a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Georgia Southern has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 5.5 points or more this year (0-1).

One of the Eagles' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

The average total in Georgia Southern games this season is 4.5 more points than the point total of 59.5 in this outing.

Dukes vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 33.2 22.6 34.5 13.0 32.3 29.0 Georgia Southern 35.0 20.2 40.3 21.0 27.0 19.0

