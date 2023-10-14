The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) and the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Hoosiers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 33.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Indiana vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Indiana vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Indiana has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Michigan has won two games against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have been favored by 33.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

