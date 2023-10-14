The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) and the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Michigan Stadium in a battle of Big Ten opponents.

Michigan has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking 17th-best in scoring offense (37.3 points per game) and best in scoring defense (6.7 points allowed per game). Indiana ranks 21st-worst in points per game (20.8), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 65th in the FBS with 24.4 points surrendered per contest.

Indiana vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Indiana vs. Michigan Key Statistics

Indiana Michigan 334.2 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.8 (45th) 368.2 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.3 (7th) 110.2 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.2 (38th) 224.0 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.7 (72nd) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 6 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has put up 862 passing yards, or 172.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.7% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with three interceptions.

Jaylin Lucas has carried the ball 49 times for 212 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown.

Christian Turner has taken 40 carries and totaled 177 yards with two touchdowns.

Cam Camper leads his team with 249 receiving yards on 13 catches with one touchdown.

Donaven McCulley has racked up 208 receiving yards (41.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 18 receptions.

Omar Cooper Jr.'s 20 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 144 yards.

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 1,290 yards (215.0 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 77.6% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 133 rushing yards on 20 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 494 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times.

Donovan Edwards has collected 177 yards on 51 attempts. He's grabbed 16 passes for 128 yards (21.3 per game), as well.

Roman Wilson has hauled in 22 catches for 382 yards (63.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 18 passes for 342 yards (57.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Colston Loveland has been the target of 21 passes and racked up 16 catches for 205 yards, an average of 34.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

